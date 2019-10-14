Transcript for 3-year-old vanishes while attending birthday party

Developing story from Alabama where up three year old girl has been kidnapped Camille McKinney was snatched while playing outside during a birthday party in Birmingham. Police are now located the SUV I'm the man seen in surveillance photos. He was found about ten miles away but no sign overnight of the kidnapped girl. I want a big day in do in sign him up a bit it is don't did did Rudy needs. You see it already locked down so I doubt it burned of the debate. Police call the man seen and that surveillance picture a person of interest but would not elaborate but they did say they kidnapping is not related to a custodial issue.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.