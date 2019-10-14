3-year-old vanishes while attending birthday party

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was playing with other children at an outdoor birthday party at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night when she suddenly disappeared, said Birmingham Police Department officers.
Transcript for 3-year-old vanishes while attending birthday party
Developing story from Alabama where up three year old girl has been kidnapped Camille McKinney was snatched while playing outside during a birthday party in Birmingham. Police are now located the SUV I'm the man seen in surveillance photos. He was found about ten miles away but no sign overnight of the kidnapped girl. I want a big day in do in sign him up a bit it is don't did did Rudy needs. You see it already locked down so I doubt it burned of the debate. Police call the man seen and that surveillance picture a person of interest but would not elaborate but they did say they kidnapping is not related to a custodial issue.

