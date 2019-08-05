Transcript for New York authorities seize cocaine with a street value of almost $3M

A police in New York City they've broken up a major drug warning the Bronx DA and federal agents announcing the bus late this morning. Nineteen people were arrested 176. Pounds of cocaine which sees worth. Nearly three million dollars it is the largest cocaine seizure in years and police a warning about a new surge of cocaine in the city. They say the drugs are being sent in bigger loads and often mix with fentanyl. These drugs devastate. And neighborhoods. And as we don't know where yeah amount of the profitable drops below inevitably be guns. And it ended the violence. The district attorney says to drug dealers involved were selling on the streets of the Bronx and in bars and clubs all around the city.

