Transcript for New York City bans flavored e-cigarettes

According today America's biggest city taking one of the biggest steps yet in the crackdown on VP flavor. City Council passing that legislation this afternoon hours after crowds gathered in support. We are on the brink. And historic win and against the forces out big to back golf. The decision follows similar local and state action across America Massachusetts passing their own flavor. And San Francisco voting to ban the sale of 218. Health advocates have been speaking against patent for months with the latest Centers for Disease Control data saying more than 2000 people have long illnesses linked to. And 47 people of died. Some critics accusing companies like jewel of using flavors like bubble gum and cotton candy to market their products to young people. At one point president prop was on board with a national ban on flavored. Think it was selling stuff on a street corner they could be horrible. We want to take our kids and I think your kids. President front says he is on board with raising the age requirement for. 21. The FDA and the surgeon general Warren. ABC news New York.

