New York City breaks record: 58 straight days with no pedestrian deaths

More
This marks the longest stretch since the city began tracking pedestrian fatalities in 1983, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC.
0:22 | 05/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York City breaks record: 58 straight days with no pedestrian deaths
The remarkable milestone in New York City another unexpected result of that Kobe nineteen crisis. According does City Council it's been 58 days since there is been a pedestrian traffic death. That's the longest stretch since a city began tracking such statistics in 1983 the pandemic has cleared the city's normally bustling in congested streets. Less people are going out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"This marks the longest stretch since the city began tracking pedestrian fatalities in 1983, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70663975","title":"New York City breaks record: 58 straight days with no pedestrian deaths","url":"/US/video/york-city-breaks-record-58-straight-days-pedestrian-70663975"}