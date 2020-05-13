Transcript for New York City breaks record: 58 straight days with no pedestrian deaths

The remarkable milestone in New York City another unexpected result of that Kobe nineteen crisis. According does City Council it's been 58 days since there is been a pedestrian traffic death. That's the longest stretch since a city began tracking such statistics in 1983 the pandemic has cleared the city's normally bustling in congested streets. Less people are going out.

