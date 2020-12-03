Transcript for New York City declares state of emergency

In light of us. Several new developments obviously the numbers that we now is seen over the last 24 hours here in New York City. I'll what we're seeing nationally and internationally. The reality of community spread that's been with us over these last few days. And the close. Working relationship between the city and state. There's decisions that we are making together and I spoke live Governor Cuomo at length earlier today about a specific set of decisions novice he heard his. Announcements earlier today which he and I discussed in detail which I agree with fully. In light of all those. Changing realities it is time now to declare a state of emergency in York city. And I will explain. What that means. The powers that invests in me. What it will allow us to do going full work. Policy emphasize that the declaration a state of emergency. Authorizes the use of the powers but we will use them. As needed that doesn't mean everything will happen at once. And we are trying to be very very careful to give you accurate information. About what the city is doing and why. There's already some very inaccurate information out there which will speak to later on but I want to ask all of you in the news media. You're hearing. Things are being attributed this city New York. Please ask if it's true or not we will confirm review instantly it's very important that the people a city know what is really coming from a government what is not. But well against time to do. Sign. This state of emergency declaration. Ands. Continuing on the conversation with the governor again I fully support. We are in total agreement. His decision related to large gatherings. As so we will be working with the state to enforce. That. New rule. That relates obviously to anything where over 500 people would gather parades rallies concerts sports events professional conferences etc. And all of our largest venues. Will now no longer have gatherings until such time in this crisis as its. Acceptable or do so again and again I unfortunately suspect that will be a number of months. So places like our employees. Masses for garden radio city Lagos who will not be operating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.