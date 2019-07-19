Transcript for New York City hosts annual pop-up Diner en Blanc party

And that is before we go. I want to tell you about last night OK to be honest I have no words or how epic this was. I went to this exclusive all white party that only happens once a year called. Dinner on the Milan court your friends you say DNA and ball chic French picnic if you will into making even more amazing. The location is secret in till the party starts so here easy. Thousands of people all in white each group brings their own table they're setting their food it's fabulous. And they say the party continues rain or shine well. Let's just say I was only prepared for that shine part you see that just complete torrential downpour it was. I'm not believable so we did manage to get a word with the lovely sandy sock B she's the co-founder and managing partner. The diner and blocked in Weiss the even in all of this chaos and take a look. Celebrities. Like a full blown hurricane. Just to really do you see that bears shout out to my crew that was with me last night. Alley and Kate because they completely held down it was amazing so tomorrow we will have a full wrap up of the holes soiree. And down you can watch is going from living our best lies just to trying to stage rise so you won't want to miss that.

