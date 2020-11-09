Transcript for New York City marks the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks

This is an ABC news special report. Now reported. George Stephanopoulos. Good morning of the busiest joining us now we're gonna take a moment to mark the nineteenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Three coordinated attacks took the lives nearly 3000 Americans the first one. At the World Trade Center here in New York when American Airlines flight eleven hit the north tower at 846. I am a. Also at the Pentagon. Where at 9:33. Am American Airlines flight 77. Struck the Pentagon taps being played there today. And of course a 1003. Shanksville Pennsylvania when United Airlines flight 93. Went down after the passengers stormed the cockpit take the lives of the hijackers who took down the plane. Both Vice President Biden both Clinton and pensive for a Vice President Biden are at ground zero this morning bit of a controversy there as well the B two separate ceremonies. At ground zero. But new one where they will be reading the names accounted for fifty unofficial ceremony it will not be read. At the official ceremony at a Covert concerns. But we will mark. Now the moment of silence. Let's go to New York. Victim me around five. Maria rose. Applaud. Angelou. Anthony about ten came down being read it's anybody's part here mark America. Remembers 9/11 attacks and it's gruesome facts. He's a silence also at the Pentagon live this morning and shape or Pennsylvania. We're return that our regular programming for many that's good morning Avery sat. This has been a special report from ABC news.

