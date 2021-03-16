Transcript for How one New York city plans to replace its entire police department

Ithaca, New York is considering a plan to abolish their police department should instead a city would have a Department of Community solutions and public safety. Supporters say that would allow armed first responders to focus on serious crime while unarmed first responders could focus on other community needs critics say the move will lead to more crime. And less safety Ithaca mayors on Damir who introduced his plan. Joins me live now from more on this and mayor good morning and good afternoon I should say. Thanks are being here and this is your Clancy you tell us what exactly would policing look like in Ithaca under this new agency. I appreciate him and I am very. A huge person collaborative working group and continued. Policy would look like is that it would be more response more present. In communities particularly vulnerable community. The last known to east and that grants on this tension that likely has gripped this country not just last year about war. Nine K yeah paradigm that. Too much of our conversation union local. Enforced and who is. Last Lisa do want more news. What we heard both from the police officers and in the community. Does not warrant less than they wanted more they might error when it deeper wanted to department that was personnel to reflect the balance of the community. Engaged in that we know the names of the officers on the beat. That's not possible right now and significant because our armed first responders are too busy. Yeah. There is not clear may need to be doing the sort of neighborhood walking community needs. Us and actually Haas Russell said we'd like so many departments cross country. Resorted to investigation by press always believed now. Requested you've heard any entries it was all about the latest shots fired and last week. I believe we can do better and the plan that is who together. Rumors are. Sickening is an example of a scenario where an unarmed. Community officer would be appropriate to respond. Sure tonnage. Next we understand. What it. Why what you need and want to know and we just their arms dozens of Brown's Clinton's odds. And children's. I didn't have asked was what is. Or like so many of us living this morning and Nigeria's new leader or doesn't seem. Violent incidents some it's blues is neat am last. I only heard about into what Kyle Blanks. Ends in. Newsom by news television maybe you are being broken. Almost there called police department because. They are just as worried about the opposition is going to be horrible relations comes those who were all of these kinds. It's. When we look at eight look at the last years knows what do you are. Great. And does reporting negative breast. Moves your current yeah opera house. I need your rest when you win or. Are not talking now. Sometimes you or are you making ressam's. We have an unarmed stocks New Orleans a mind of what he's now. Send an armed wouldn't be as you can do or and you find a way. I'm television. Unit term or at least bond insurance and this is something that are emerging here. Our army policy new workers to do the war tribunals years. And another proposal is not approved yet do you think it will be an and so when. I pinks are so that's Antara. After it was triggered by a parent I was executive ordered mutual three. I think he issued last summer gave all the communities in April 1 deadline to submit a plan to me imagine paparazzi in their communities are town councils going to be voting march 31. Are they prove it I know that they were at least. Move forward and continued study and immigration. And we hope for a change into this new department in the next two or three years. Now critics including the head of it because police union and the police department have called the plan. Drastic we've seen black the blue protests there. People saying that this is going to invite more crime to Ithaca and give criminals a sense of they'll get a free pass what is it and a. I understand it's scary and change is scary to see that change has to do with your identity is a law enforcement hawks are. But it's clear what we're doing now doesn't work. And when I ask you how. Change in jobs were too slow to do this government and local government and stay in an admirable. We have to an MD and you can do carolinian that's proposing is Jews from. All PR Susan Carolina or sixty yeah. Become public safety workers and keep their weapons and stay on their deeds. We begin in measured transition. They rekindled. The public safety department is actually responds into the 21 century needs of the city. An hour. Our officers. Say their right now. They're stressed man. And the community and it's in part because. Short decades now we've been asking police to do things are. Portion problems. And now it is a dynamic that's not our friend audience or the community at large or the law enforcement and that's the case. That danger is now I'm trying something new dangers sticking with the status wrong. Right at the New York mayor's onto in my Eric we appreciate your time today thank you. He remembers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.