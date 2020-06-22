Transcript for New York City reopens with Phase 2

New York City has officially entered phase two of its reopening this shift. Is bringing back in store retail playgrounds. Salons and barber shops. And much anticipated outdoor dining a move that would change the landscape of Sun City streets. And bring some much needed business of the city's restaurants Eyewitness News reporter Joseph Torres in Park Slope with more on today's real. Did admit it Lazio called day today an exciting day. He called today a giant step in New York City in the Five Boroughs move forward in the face do. There are reopening he estimates roughly 300000. People. Roughly 300000 people will re returning to work today so many of them are actually employees. In restaurants like this one. The green light for an outdoor dining. The sights and sounds outside salt double or Jin Park Slope this morning were more reminiscent of a construction site that a restaurant. Marriott DB LC and his staff warmly welcomes phase two of New York city's reopening. But after a three month shut down getting ready for outdoor dining requires plenty of work. Well my son's albeit setting up the tables remain calm we got the canopy is up. We just gonna suck chalking out beyond the lines that we need to have. Social this thing saying. And while some people might be hesitant to jump back into a populated public setting. There are also plenty of people who feel just like David Ford C opting. I wanna sit outside never give us a line. You know playtime they out of I'm ready I'm ready. We'll also already. Barber shops and hair salons where the Plexiglas is in place there's play a hand sanitize their expect your stylist to Wear a mask and perhaps a face shields. And customers can anticipate check of their temperature. I actually were of the please laws are and I need to get a haircut for the the police and I've just been waiting for the day for three months now. The real estate offices and in store retail sales also got the green light today. And while we didn't exactly witnessed gang buster business may have to block still feels quite confident. Bad customers clients in diners can temporarily Q are there cabin fever. With a night on the town. People are seeing that safety is banned health are being taken seriously and they're responding to it. And that's what matters people understand that they can come back in a safe and Smart fashions. Emerges the retail real talk do told us they know there's a huge crowd of people more Hank. Anxious to return to something like this outdoor dining at the same time they also realize there are many many people. More fearful. The jump back into a public setting they said that is perfectly understandable. Always in the back to you guys another thing to consider for outdoor dining his mother nature. Of course and it's raining they'll put a damper on it. In weather like this is hot it is sticky some people might think twice about outdoor dining at least for tonight that's the last thing. Another live report for you come up at 6 o'clock over an hour live in Park Slope I'm Joseph Torres channel seven.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.