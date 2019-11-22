New York City set to ban flavored e-cigarettes

More
The New York City Council is expected to approve a ban on flavored e-cigarettes in advance of the council's vote on the issue, which is scheduled for Tuesday.
0:28 | 11/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York City set to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Your city lawmakers are taking on the gaping prices with a ban on flavored. It covers all flavored. The City Council set aside a measure that would also ban the sun Salem menthol cigarettes this comes after New York attempted to impose a temporary ban. On flavored.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"The New York City Council is expected to approve a ban on flavored e-cigarettes in advance of the council's vote on the issue, which is scheduled for Tuesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67232040","title":"New York City set to ban flavored e-cigarettes","url":"/US/video/york-city-set-ban-flavored-cigarettes-67232040"}