New York City set to remove iconic payphones off the streets

About 30 payphones will be removed from Hell’s Kitchen by the end of the month, according to ABC New York City station WABC, followed by an estimated 3,000 more across the city’s five boroughs.
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York City set to remove iconic payphones off the streets
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

