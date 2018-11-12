New York firefighter killed in suspected road-rage incident, police say

Faizal Coto, 33, was killed in a suspected road-rage incident on Sunday.
0:26 | 12/11/18

Transcript for New York firefighter killed in suspected road-rage incident, police say
Hey wait planned for Wednesday for an FDNY firefighter killed doing apparent road rage attack on the Belt Parkway now the search continues for his killer cops say. 33 year old five so Cotto was off duty when he pulled over to speak to another driver early Sunday after a minor crash that's when things turned violent. Cotto hit in the head was some sort of object detectives are searching for the suspect 2006 Infiniti G 35.

