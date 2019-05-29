Transcript for New York man added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted

FBI just added a new name the most wanted list eighty year old Eugene Palmer is accused of shooting and killing his daughter along stony point track and 2012. Eyewitness News reporter Marcus souls live in rhyme with more. Markets. And Dave after that incident family members claim that Eugene Palmer died in the park in which he fled to after the shooting but law enforcement. Has always been skeptical and today the FBI added the eighty year old. To the top ten most wanted fugitive list. Palmer is considered armed and dangerous was it September 2012. When he allegedly shot his daughter in law to death 39 year old Tammy Palmer was in the midst of a bitter divorce with Eugene Palmer son. After the shooting police say Palmer fled into Harriman state park. Palmer was known as an avid outdoorsman and expert puncher whose builder Revver familiar. With the woods and caves in the park. His truck was found the next day there's been no Trace of Palmer cents over the years police have followed leads that indicate he may be up state in the Adirondacks were in Florida. The FBI now hoping. Added national exposure will lead to his arrest. Palmer becomes a 523. Fugitive added to the list a list that has resulted in a 90%. Capture rate. Eugene Palmer might be thinking be given up on finding him but he'd be wise to think again. This is a good time as any to remind him fit to team up here please quite different set of rules in our eyes the victim always comes first. And this team will never give up. Until justice is served and well Palmer police would probably be receiving assistance he of the number of health issues namely diabetes that would need to be managed and the FBI hoping health care providers would take note there are so be anyone. Might notice a distinguishing physical characteristic. A deformed left thumb. And the reward now jumps to 100000. Dollars for information in this case. We're live in rhyme mark missiles channel seven Eyewitness News.

