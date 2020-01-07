Transcript for New York Police Department budget slashed $1 billion

Billion dollars if shifted away from the NYPD and a variety of matters. We will be canceling the upcoming recruiting class that would have started paying July. And move on to make sure a patrol strength. Consists. By re assignments. From industry. Patrol duty. By assuring that the NYPD will make revisions and some of the functions and reforms. Seems certain functions as a civilian convenience. This was an unprecedented budget and there are many things returns. But I am proud of the changes we secured especially given the challenges he's. Nine million dollar renovation we're all in your wish we had done more to cut the NYPD and what else feels like he's not finished. It's the beginning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.