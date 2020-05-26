Transcript for New York Stock Exchange partially reopens trading floor amid the pandemic

It's big opening day in new York today. The New York stock exchange is partially back open after the trading floor closed March 23rd when two people tested positive for the virus. Our chief business and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is outside at the New York stock exchange. What led to the decision to reopen today? Well, Amy, they've been following local health guidance and on the building of the new York stock exchange just behind me, it says together we're strong, they'll be reopening at 25% capacity, meaning that things might feel empty. Everybody who's in the building must sign a waiver, take a temperature check. They're only letting employees in the building. On that trading floor, remember, this is where 9/11 hit. September 11th was just a few blocks away from here at the twin towers. Now they're feeling cautiously optimistic. There's no keeping us down as new yorkers, as Americans more broadly, this pandemic is not over. We have to recognize we're not protecting against a single case. There's likely to be more cases. We're focused on protecting from an outbreak. We also recognize the fact that there needs to be some flexibility as conditions change. Are you saying that it is possible that you could ultimately close the floor again if there was another big outbreak here in New York? We're prepared to react to the conditions that we're living in at the time. So we'll -- we'll adjust. We have a spectrum. We have shown that we can trade fully electronic if needed. And Rebecca, speaking of investors, this reopening, does it mean anything for nest eggs, the stock market, your savings accounts, your investments? Ultimately, Amy, your investments have been performing, they've been trading this entire time despite the fact that the New York stock exchange was closed. But ultimately this is a good reminder in this moment in time. If you put $10,000 into the market at the beginning of this year, and invested it, you would have lost $850 of that money. But if you sold even a few weeks ago, you might have lost twice that much, and the reminder here is, invest for the long term. If you try to time it you oftentimes lose. But if you invest historically speaking for the long term, you make money over the long run. Those are very important words of advice during these times. Rebecca Jarvis, thank you so much.

