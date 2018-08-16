New York University offers free tuition to all medical students

The school announced it will cover the full tuition, currently $55,018 per year.
0:27 | 08/16/18

Transcript for New York University offers free tuition to all medical students
Life changing. For some future doctors medical school's can cost. A student upwards of 200000 dollars a year but as of today NYU was making tuition free for all medical students. It is the first private medical school in the country to do this. University made the announcement this morning during its a white coat ceremony it's where new medical students are given their white lab coats to mark their start of their medical degree program the new program all. Cover tuition for all current and future students.

