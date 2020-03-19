-
Now Playing: Celebrities sing beautiful 'Imagine' cover amid coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: Nurses sing a 'Frozen 2' song while demonstrating coronavirus contact safety
-
Now Playing: People find ways to help their community amid coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: Milestones celebrated across US despite pandemic
-
Now Playing: At least 8 tornadoes reported in Texas
-
Now Playing: Why does it keep getting worse in Italy?
-
Now Playing: Senate GOP, White House introduce $1 trillion plan
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 emergency taking its toll on US workforce
-
Now Playing: Temporary hospitals built at breakneck speed in US
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas urges people to wash hands often
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: March 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: How the alcohol industry is helping combat coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Police searching for identity of 'The Middle Child' in New Hampshire murder case
-
Now Playing: FDA approves compassionate use of chloroquine
-
Now Playing: Black women prosecutors face racial discrimination, death threats
-
Now Playing: Marijuana sales skyrocket amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: What you need to know
-
Now Playing: A play-by-play on what to watch
-
Now Playing: How to calm your kid’s fears and anxieties about school during the pandemic