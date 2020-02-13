Transcript for New York’s Chinatown deserted amid coronavirus fears

Walks are cold tables empty Chinatown deserved it. He's anti. Helen Lang as the owner of amazing 66 restaurant on Mott street she says business has dropped about 50%. Of people have been pension. We end this and camping and that actually I think that's to blame it on corona virus even though there are no confirmed cases in New York. Just the fear of it seems to be keeping residents at home. Robin we with sting town newspapers says restaurants and stores in Chinatown flushing and Brooklyn. Are all suffering because locals are afraid to gather in public. Because we're sort of in New York in question this it will invest one of them wore the powerful. The only run the host and people kinds of conviction but to vote Karen that's 101000. Custom. Point Helen tells me in fourteen years she's never seen business this that even during sandy as soon as that power came back on. Customers stormed her door again could let the food here is. Regular customer Sarah's aunt who lives in New Jersey was one of the handful of customers we saw during the dinner hour the national rules. Sydney theater known only to fail I'll come mind. Eaton come out and shop and this is supposed to be the busiest season of the year for Chinese restaurants right after Lunar New Year when many banquets are held. Owners need the extra business now to help them through the rest of the winter. For Helen that pinch is especially hard because she refuses to let her staff be punished by the fear. She still pays them even if no one is ordering any food.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.