Transcript for Young activists making a positive difference across America

Back now with some young activists making a positive difference across this country. It's part of our series spotlight on young change makers. My name is Kamal. I'm Macy brown. I'm Timothy young. In seeing the video of George Floyd being publicly lynched it solidified how urgent the race issue in America is. How much we're not in a post racial society and how much work needs to be done. We were all outraged and looking for Mississippi to be on the map with this fight. We started this Monday night. By Saturday morning we had 5,000 people out in the city of Jackson. Seeing the look on people's faces and seeing those tears roll down people's faces during that 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the outpouring of people saying how inspired they were, it made all those light nights worth it. What blm means to and other black people from Mississippi, when we talk about Mississippi, we focus and research the white southerners. We're trying to fight for equal rights and equality for black people from Mississippi and people in the south. The issues of quarantine has allowed us to focus more on this because we're not so occupied by the buzz of every day life. The most important thing about this is that it's youth led and youth tend to get stuff We're all change makers because we're in a state that has racially oppressed people that like look us for so long. We're stepping up and organizing the youth in Mississippi, calling them out. They're not going to hear us, unless we make them hear us. I would consider anybody in any avenue in any room that advocates for something is a change makers. We have to remove the notion that activists are only the organizers. We're reaching a turning point in racial relations within the United States that we haven't seen in a very long time. It's a taking off our glasses moment and seeing America for what it truly is and seeing the problems we have to fix. Still ahead here when we

