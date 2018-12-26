Transcript for 7 young brothers spend first Christmas with adopted parents

In the Logan household this Christmas the stockings are hung by the chimney with care. With the hopes something special might soon be there we didn't have come Lillian at expendable I think Candace and Larry Logan's relatives recently started this bill funny page to try to buy them a large transport banned. After the couple recently adopted these seven. Little boy look at rubber band nearly won it for so long it's along and then Allen got it we're like. I mean our whole lot as saying the folding county couple initially fostered the children who all come from the same family. The couple says some were neglected to others were born addicted to drugs while they rescued me just as much as we rescued them. You know when their dream of having children came true candidates quit her job to take care of the boy Eric I'll that I can really stay home. It's been a blessing. Humanity that but money is tight in with a rolled band falling apart their relatives started to go Monday held by the men knew one or truly humbled. Whatever one halves they already received seven little miracles now they need one more I think it's incredible is that black thing. I mean that I mean especially Christmas.

