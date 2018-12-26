Young firefighter dies in Christmas morning crash while responding to call

Natalie Dempsey, 21, worked for the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company 18-2 and was the vice president of the organization.
0:49 | 12/26/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Young firefighter dies in Christmas morning crash while responding to call

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

