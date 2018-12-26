{"id":60018053,"title":"Young firefighter dies in Christmas morning crash while responding to call","duration":"0:49","description":"Natalie Dempsey, 21, worked for the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company 18-2 and was the vice president of the organization.","url":"/US/video/young-firefighter-dies-christmas-morning-crash-responding-call-60018053","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}