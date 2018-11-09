2 young males stepped around a collapsed store clerk to rob register

Police in Auburn, Washington, are searching for 2 teens plus an older man while clerk fights for his life.
2:20 | 09/11/18

2 young males stepped around a collapsed store clerk to rob register
