Transcript for How a young Mike Tyson became an 'encyclopedia of boxing'

Cust made Tyson this obsessive. Kind of encyclopedia. Of boxing and Mike would you know watch the films. Old sixteen millimeter films. Well I'm I commend these. My womb. He would set up this project and purpose scream and he would watch you'll Lee's films. For the fight it down my deal. John on the left. Looking to be the first man to win four world championship. He would study these films not only for boxing technique put to see the way these fighters. Polls acted. To see there bravado how they carried themselves in the ring. It capped a different paying part Perry you know ability. He'd like Dolly and phrase. But damn she was the one that stood out. Because Jack Dempsey was so ferocious. And it was like a Roman gladiator and they ranked. Now is the one that was his favorite fight. I mean in a lot of ways she modeled themselves right now. To Rome learn the history of boxing the way Mike Tyson beard by watching old fight films. Really bill still sorting envisioned a place for himself as a boxer win his time. James who you know take. Realm I like to be coming to my right to be not much less flamboyant if something. Arrogant you can say that if the being away. No different from all of the fight and now they.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.