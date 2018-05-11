Young Texas couple dies in helicopter crash on wedding day

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman had been married only about 90 minutes when the helicopter in which they were traveling went down at the Byler family ranch, Will's grandfather told KTRK-TV.
0:21 | 11/05/18

