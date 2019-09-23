Transcript for Youth climate activists speak out at UN

And also happening at the UN today a climate form which president trump originally was expected to not attend he ended up showing up he didn't speak though but. One of the people they deeds speak to ease a big act in his right now oversees a grip on berg a sixteen years old. And we heard live from her earlier today take a listen twitch she had to say to members of the U. This is all wrong. I shouldn't be op here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you'll come to us young people for hope. How thank you. That's still in my dreams might childhood which are empty words. And yet and one of the two months. Very passionate plea there from Greta Thornburgh while some other teenagers joined term berg after her speech he filed a formal complaint. But the UN general assembly on the topic of climate change that's refine our colleague. Kimberly Brooks she's the anchor of the debrief right here and ABC news live she spoke to two of those teenagers after that form. And has more for us now hey cam. Hey John good to see you yeah I'm Greta really set the tone pretty powerful they are now he said. It was sixteen children between the ages of eight. And seventeen if you can imagine that were at the UNICEF headquarters. Basically saying that their rights have been violated because these governments are failing to take action so. Greta has said before she said I want you guys to act as if your house is on fire because it is so these kids. They were intelligent they were clear. But most importantly they were serious and passionate. Because what has been happening has impacted their lives directly one of the girls are from Nigeria and she was talking about how malaria has impacted her several times because of flooding and extreme heat and also. People going through frequent storms and water shortages. So all of these weather issues are gonna click create a lot of climate refugees in the future so I talked to actually sat down with fourteen year old. Alexandria built in York who lives here in new York and I also talked to seventeen year old Carl Smith from hockey act Alaska's to take a look. How is impacted because. It's starting to get more warm like it doesn't snowing it doesn't snow as much richest ratings and people are just fallen through the eyes when we go this notion her maiden are four other iron. And then. During summer and got so hot the summer that fish started floating in river. Did. I was visiting family back in northern California where I was born and raised when the paradise fire broke out. And so my hometown was very close to paradise we've gotten a lot of the smoke. Alum clay it was B where's their quality in the welds because paradise quickly became the worst wildfire in California history because it was inflaming my asthma. My family had to send me back generic city early. Now at that point that's an analyst variants that because a lot of my friends and family still in California. And so I started to research wild eyes and I came across a connection between. California's wildfires and the climate crisis. So I started to see though how the effects are hitting communities all around the world's. And it made me really want to do something and take some sort of action. And I only knew when after seeing that it's been very speak at cops when he Ford. And she had inspired me to take action and gotten start prepare percent to fourteen and that's and I take my first round activism was a school strike. So sealed happening and then how do you make the decision like okay this is happening in my life to you I'm going to actually. Do something. Variant tactful about it. Seeing and is hard to see because it. It's the way I live it's my culture. And I don't want to see a guy. In my lifetime. Well it really concerns me about the effects on the climate crisis and my teacher is that it will disrupt every aspect of young people's lives. It will choose where we choose to live it will choose if we have a family. We'll choose what we do for a career. And so it just seeing how also. How it will affect our everyday lives on May be it's we won't even go to school and only because will be too affected by the next hurricane. A wildfire floods and still living a normal life we'll just see us trying to survive. And surviving will be the new normal in the future. Yes so these kids are inspiring and they're able to do this I mean because they're growing up in aero where. They've seen kids make it chains like the Marx for our lives protest. During an apartment shooting and see real action they don't see politics. They see their future and I would say that they believe in the power of democracy and government maybe more so than people who can actually vote because they're not jaded that they are just pissed off John. You can definitely see that from your interview and use it also from Greta speech today. At the UN Kimberly Burks in New York thank you my friend we appreciated you can learn much more about what's been happening up at the UN today. For the climate change form online right now at abcnews.com.

