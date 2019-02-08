How the youth can help older generations process fake news

More
Naeemah Clark, an associate professor at Elon University, explains how to talk to your family about understanding what is and is not fake news.
5:58 | 08/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How the youth can help older generations process fake news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:58","description":"Naeemah Clark, an associate professor at Elon University, explains how to talk to your family about understanding what is and is not fake news.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64736472","title":"How the youth can help older generations process fake news","url":"/US/video/youth-older-generations-process-fake-news-64736472"}