Transcript for YouTube mom accused of child abuse dies

Michelle Hopson was looking at life in prison facing 29 charges for allegedly starving pepper spraying and assaulting her seven adopted gates much of it punishment for how they perform on the family's lucrative YouTube channel. If she's held accountable for her actions. So be it if for whatever reason she is not able to be held accountable because of mental or medical health issues. That's justice that was for now county attorney Kent full mark back in August when a judge said this this is okay. More on that list you don't normally see but she decided Hobson could still stand trial I was. Thompson is currently not harm that is rural Sunni she can reasonably be brought back into our jail. She we brought back into her jail that will never happened the 47 year old passing away in Scottsdale Tuesday excellent but trashing that she'd possibly just getting it completely away with what she did these kids the county it's. He tells me the office will continue pursuing hobson's assets which include between 10300000. In cash that money will go towards the kits who officials tell me we'll spend the rest of their lives working to heal from the trauma hops and put them through.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.