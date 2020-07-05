Transcript for Zoo animals during the pandemic

Absence makes the heart grow finder at this zoo. Here's ABC's Clayton sends out. At the Denver zoo the flamingo through on the loose. Getting a little exercise on pathways that used to be crowded with people we just added more flamingos and have just been entering for an end credits. At the zoo closed thanks to corona virus keepers say some animals miss those crowds but our email take route. We definitely noticed that anytime anyone walks by he's he's right at the front Karen and checking it out. Yuri is normally shop for a tiger he's very good up there is actually better but lately he's showing more of his stripes he's started to. Try and explore the catwalk above your head the giraffes are rubber necking more than usual where have a lot of stairs to. Specifically from job if he is very people oriented and for tundra the grizzly the zoo even smells different they can. Now miles and miles away without anybody you're should have that makes me so now. The guest may be gone but caring for nearly 3000 animals need nonstop we have a lot of essential staff from our animal care to our grounds and horticulture maintenance staff. A lot of people are doing a lot of work every day. Billings. Are reeling sneaking. With no crowds and Cindy considine and her fellow zoo keepers have started spending lunchtime with some lonely orangutan so this is saying he's probably want to miss it. People love scenes as well. Place people. The public still hasn't seen two month old why no Judah in person but keepers say there's an upside. Helping her get acclimated it's a lot faster not having hundreds and hundreds of people screaming and excited hit and all of those things can be potential added stress there's. The elephants haven't forgotten the crowds either especially after he does really has a knack for area connecting with death. The zoo is hoping that paying customers can come back soon animal care is costing about a million dollars a month until the pandemic is over. Zoo is well for the birds Clayton send them ABC news Denver and at. And the Denver zoo says they are looking to reopen later this month we certainly think Clayton and gulf that report the analyst should now we miss them.

