Transcript for America ends its longest war in Afghanistan

We turn now to the last flight out America's longest war is over this morning and we're learning more about the final moments before US troops left Afghanistan overnight. Here's ABCs and refugee. This morning America's longest war ending with this Hong teen image. Army major general Chris Donahue in a night vision photo boarding the final military flight out of Kabul. Donahue among the first to deploy to Afghanistan in October 2001. Now the last to leave twenty years later. Every single US service member is now out of Afghanistan I could say that would 100% certainty. Donna Hughes plane caring the last remaining troops and embassy staff leaving Afghan airspace one minute before the midnight deadline. Hours later Taliban leaders symbolically walked across the Kabul airport's runway and celebratory gunfire billionaire. The Pentagon says US forces evacuated more than 123000. People from Afghanistan. About 5500 of them American citizens. But the State Department says about 100 to 200 Americans were trying to leave are still in the country. Despite a pledge from president Biden saying he would not leave any Americans behind. Americans and understand we're gonna try to get it done before search that if we don't. The troops if we don't will determine it's a time who's left. And and if you're American force if there's an American citizens left. Bruce Taylor get them all out the administration says diplomatic efforts will continue in hopes of evacuating those Americans. Going forward. Any engagement of the Taliban government to school will be driven by one thing only. Our vital national interest and images and any support. We'll have to hear the talent can do that by beating commitments and obligations. But now new concern that the Taliban is returning to its old ways including cracking down on music. The son of a popular Afghan singer says his father was dragged from his home and killed the focus now also turning to what the US military left behind. Including billions of dollars of operational hardware or abandoned by Afghan forces including 600000. Weapons and thousands of rockets. Congressman John caf cup and homeland security committee warns Afghanistan could turn into a terrorist safe haven. Sometimes you have a presence of peacekeeping presence or just it presents to let him know Everett there are going forward without lieutenant Robert ever built around. This afternoon president by able addressed the nation to explain why he did not extend withdrawal deadline to get more Americans out. Mona Andrea Andrea thank.

