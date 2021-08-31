-
Now Playing: Whats next for the millions of Afghanistan refugees displaced by the Taliban takeover
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Last US troops leave Afghanistan, ending nearly 20-year war
-
Now Playing: Biden's national security adviser talks historic US withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: What's next for Afghanistan after US withdrawal
-
Now Playing: US troops complete withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: A grateful nation paying tributes
-
Now Playing: Last American troops leave Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 30, 2021
-
Now Playing: Former Army Ranger: Families trying to escape Kabul was ‘worst thing I ever saw’
-
Now Playing: America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later
-
Now Playing: NY Rep.: Afghanistan will 'turn into a terrorist safe haven'
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 30, 2021
-
Now Playing: The war in Afghanistan is officially ending. Now what?
-
Now Playing: US withdrawal from Afghanistan complete
-
Now Playing: Still time for Americans to evacuate Afghanistan before tomorrow’s deadline: Pentagon
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Search and rescue underway as Tropical Storm Ida hits Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Mount Etna erupts, spewing ash and lava after weeks of calm
-
Now Playing: Farmers lead cow herds down Swiss Alps for traditional descent