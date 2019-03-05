Transcript for 10-month-old baby dies after migrant family's raft capsizes in Rio Grande

Another tragedy for migrant vainly trying to cross into the United States from Mexico a ten month old baby has died after their raft capsized in the Rio Grande. App and along the Texas border were ABC news witnessed these scenes earlier this year desperate families trying to make that crossing. The child's father was caught by Border Patrol agent who rescued the mother and sister from the ripper.

