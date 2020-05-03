Transcript for At least 11 Americans dead from coronavirus

We begin with a corona virus emergency and you cases from coast to coast California has now declared a state of emergency this comes after the death of a man who returned from a cruise. Some passengers still on that ship are now being quarantined. Also raising concern a medical screener at LEX airport in Los Angeles. Who's tested positive. Here in New York authorities have confirmed at least eleven cases most of them related to a lawyer who traveled by train into Grand Central station. Use US officials now say in a matter of weeks any American should be able to get tested. For the virus but some medical professionals they question that client ABC's and at the liquid terra has the latest from Washington where today the senate votes on emergency funding for this crisis. And as good morning. Good morning tremor and Mona at least eleven people in the US have now died from the corona virus outbreak as the infection. Continues to spread further did to other states Texas and New Jersey now confirming their first cases. Overnight health officials revealing a California resident is the first death linked to coded nineteen outside of Washington State. The man a likely exposed to during a cruise on the grand princess which traveled from San Francisco to Mexico. Testing kits are being flown aboard the ship by the Coast Guard. After a number of new passengers and crew members complained of flu like symptoms the ship will not come on shore and tour. Until we. Appropriately assess. The passengers. The death told from corona virus in the US now jumping to at least allowed then. Los Angeles county declaring a local emergency. We need every tool at our disposal to make sure we're ready to support. Any corona virus patients who are diagnosed. And to prevent any further spread while in New York Governor Cuomo announced six cases of the virus. As a result about it thousand people have been ordered to self quarantine for two weeks. All possibly connected to one man from Westchester County who has tested positive. In Washington State King County is setting up a temporary quarantine village for virus patients. At the life care center nursing home six people have died from Pope in nineteen residents' families are scared and. Angry in the greatest country in the world you know to to to to Sony walks infirm elderly people be picked off by it. A deadly disease it's. It's unacceptable for vice president's hands trying to reassure Americans. If you are healthy America. The risks of contract and the corona virus. Remains low. And congress has approved an eight point three billion dollar emergency funding bill to fight the outbreak C said it. Is expected to vote and approve that bill later today charter or not announced it has thank you.

