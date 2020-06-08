Transcript for At least 150 people confirmed dead after Beirut explosion

Overseas new details about that math explosion in Beirut Lebanon at least 150 people are confirmed dead. The chemical compound from the blast is being traced back to a Russian ship. ABC's reader Roy has more. This morning a new day of uncertainty for the estimated 250000. People left homeless. By that massive explosion in Beirut. Drone video shows the destruction and massive piles of metal beams where buildings once stood. And hundreds of windows blown out. This satellite image shows the blast site before and after the area at decimated. A crater filled with water where a building once stood. An American living in Beirut describing the nightmare. I ran down the street seem what was going on and it took cover so much glass was falling from. Net and everywhere influence on the street. A warning to officials at the port of Beirut are under house arrest until an investigation determines. Who's to blame as we learn more about what fueled the blast. The 24700. Tons of ammonium nitrate was confiscated six years ago reportedly from a Russian cargo ship. That stops at the fort because of financial difficulties. The New York Times reports that chemical was moved to a dockside warehouse. After a dispute over what to do with the cargo and nothing was apparently done to secure it. And now new concerns about explosive chemicals in neighborhoods here in the US. 2013. And ammonium nitrate explosion at a fertilizer facility in west Texas who killed fifteen people. Chemical safety board found then. That more than thirteen hundred facilities across the country. Store ammonium nitrate and residents are often unaware of the chemical is being stored in their community. Back he debris. Last changing lives in the matter of moments. The power of the explosion on display during this interview. The woman later saying she's fine. And this bride was posing for her wedding photos when the blast ripped through the city. When you're exit hole. Want it ends in one line that mall. My own line. How when he. And you. I'll. I'm going to. I'm been. US Defense Secretary mark asked for says it appears the explosion was an accident. And not an attack as president trump initially suggested Kenneth Mona. Reena thank you oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.