Transcript for 1st presidential debate combative from beginning to end

President trump and Joseph biting going head to head in Cleveland. It has nothing Smart about huge it's hard to get any word new with this clown the first debate going off the rails almost immediately the president clashing with biting everybody knows he's a liar but you I did see the material are. And the moderator Fox News host Chris Wallace you've been talking to our latest statement I'm asking you I would love you don't there. I left high and high again only one us what's the feats we were very quickly we can deduct the debate quickly turned personal blogs talking out my son Beau Biden your tied I don't know I don't know though I know hunt you know I'd outgrown hunter got thrown out of the military. He was thrown out dishonorably this just not sure hundreds of and use. And he didn't have a job until you became vice president would you not and that's resident when it comes to the issues Wallace pressed the president on his long running promise to repeal and replace obamacare you have never in these four years. Come up with a plan. A comprehensive plan as a lot of life's Obama care lesson. Well I got an individual and has got to give you husband and I get rid of the individual mandate which was at a not a comprehensive that is absolutely a big thing that's been true. Rescind health care plan. Since he got elected he has not like almost everything else he talks about the candidates at one point even disagreed on how many Americans have preexisting conditions and there's a hundred million people have preexisting conditions are there aren't a hundred million people with preexisting conditions a recent study by the Health and Human Services Department found between 61 in a 133. Million Americans have preexisting conditions but the debate turned to Kobe crisis. Biting jumped on the president's interview with Bob Woodward during which trump admitted to minimizing the seriousness of the virus early in the pandemic. It's on tape is acknowledging he knew it he said he didn't tell us or give people a warning on it because he didn't want to panic Comerica people. You don't panic he panicked if we would've listened to you. The country would have been left wide open millions of people would have died that 200001. Person is too much it. China's fault the president also claimed a vaccine will be available in weeks and defended his administration's response far fewer people are dying. We've done a great jab you believe for a moment. What he's telling you in light of all of the lies he's told you about. The whole issue relating to Covert the topic then turning to the economy where polls show voters have more confidence in trump then Biden. We had ten point four million people in a four month period that we've put back into the workforce that's a record the likes of which nobody's ever seen before he can't fix the economy. Until you fix the Covert crisis. The president also denying a New York Times report that he paid only 750 dollars in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017. Is it true that you paid 750 dollars. In federal income taxes. Each of those two year I've paid millions of dollars in taxes millions of dollars. The income tax on the issue of race and violent protests in American cities the president claims suburbs would be threatened if Biden is elected our suburbs would be gone. You would see problems like he would Missouri suburb promise he took a wrong turn president also refusing to denounce white supremacists and other groups that have aligned with him are you well tonight. To condemn white supremacists and militia world soon and to say that they need to stand down and not. Add to the violence and a number of these setting is as we saw in Kenosha and as we've seen import. She knew there it is definitely not do it I don't say I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing not from the right now what do you what do you audio sound aren't willing to do anything I want to see what he zealots are anecdotes sent. You want to call them. What are you wanna call them community and give me quite a surprise doesn't want clarity can quite proud rental center right pro out of our lives. Stand back and stand by but I'll tell you what I'll tell you what. Somebody's got to do something about anti fat and left because this is not a right it is well our problem is no is that Levy I'd direct this as a allegedly got out about. It's about address this. That moment triggering this reaction overnight from the far right extremist group proud boy's posting a teacher with a new logo including the president's words standing by and the president making this claim about the sheriff in Portland. A position. That does not exist excuse me Portland the sheriff just came out today and he said I support. President jumped Mike Reese the sheriff of Multnomah County where Portland Oregon is located reacting on Twitter writing. I've never supported Donald Trump and will never support him. In the end be candidates giving their final pitch to voters. Under this president we've become weaker. Sicker. Poorer. More divided. And more violent let me just say yeah I've done more are in. In 47 months I've done more than you've done in 47 years Jim. And the Wall Street Journal says that Joseph Biden gave a more forceful performance than the low expectations that were set for him. But said that president trump delivered on several of his attacks. The New York Times meanwhile said that the president's quote volcanic performance was filled with bulldozer style attacks Kenneth Mona Andrew there in Washington think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.