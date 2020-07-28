Transcript for 2020 Emmy Awards preview

This once god name. Because that topic has certainly been described as fun. This morning's Emmy award nominations are expected to be box more than just fine for ships creek. Pop TV's a little show that it is a front runner in the comedy categories. Will likely face old favorites like mrs. nasal and Curb Your Enthusiasm there were a record number of submissions for this year's Emmys and the academy is celebrating more of them than ever before. Expanding to major categories to eight nominations for the first time. Drama races will likely recognize awards show royalty like Olivia Coleman and the ground how Daniels is against Jen Aniston and the morning shell and guess what. America loves me and the race for best actress in a limited series or movie is shaping up to be a fiery one. I hadn't seen me. Kerry and Reese bringing the heat and little fires everywhere. While last year's big winners are no longer in the running both gave up groans and flea bag wrapped after last season. There will be no shortage of star power when nominations are announced this morning so many A Lister is on the silver screen this year and are up for any contention. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney for ozark. But Ursula I'll leave for Ronnie Nicole Kidman and board turn for big little life. L and the academy will likely recognize Merrill T you certainly something to scream about. Had to get that in there somewhere. The Emmy award nominations will stream live on ABC news is live at 11:30 AM eastern this morning hosted by Leslie Jones Josh -- out young Hamas lining. And Laverne Cox boot I'm so excited you. I mean that loves I had never oppose direct in sick care. Moyer wrote that they are around now we know what show I'm talking about Chilean coast and the nominating. So my tractor it.

