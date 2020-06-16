Transcript for 21 states reporting rise in COVID-19 cases

This Maureen at corona virus infections of rising in 21 states. In Florida where beaches are now open hospital beds are filling up prompting Miami's mayor to postpone seize three of reopening. Arsene. An uptick particularly. In that age demographic eighteen to 35. And particularly after Memorial Day weekend. Eleven states are seen an increase in hospitalizations. Including Texas which is studied records almost daily for coated nineteen patients admitted to hospitals. The key messages that we may be tired of this virus but this virus is not tired of us. A new projection from the University of Washington forecasts dean more than 200000. Deaths from the virus by October mainly due to reopening measures. And in new CDC study finds people with common underlying health conditions are twelve times more likely to die from the virus. It is says many states continue loosening locked down restrictions. We expect to have you know it's like a record setting that would never had an empty seat. And we certainly won't in Oklahoma. This morning president trump refusing to cancel his rally in Tulsa this weekend even as a city officials urge him to postpone its. Worrying the rally will lead to a jump in co V cases. Thousands are expected to attend. All listed green not to sue if they get sick safety precautions will include temperature tax and passing out he and sanitize or in masks but the campaign won't require people to Wear them and now United Airlines cracking down on passengers not wearing masks. The airline sane anyone not complying with its mask policy will be placed on an internal travel restriction list. And will lose their travel privileges until the incident is reviewed. In North Carolina and NASCAR is moving next month all star race from Charlotte to Bristol Tennessee. Due to the rising number of corona virus cases in the Charlotte area and in the NFL ESPN reports. A small number of players on the Dallas Cowboys in Houston Texans have tested positive for the virus. Among them cowboys running back who do you feel Eliot's it's criticized during the offseason for not following since indecency guidelines. Asian is that he's dealing. Sources tell if yet some of the players were east and.

