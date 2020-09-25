Transcript for 33 states report rise in new coronavirus cases

This morning the CDC warning of potential uptick in Dili corona virus deaths. Now forecasting up to 23000 deaths in the next three weeks that would average out to more than 1000 deaths per day we see the numbers like that going up and up and not. So something has changed across the country infections now on the rise in 33 states Missouri is reporting its deadliest day this week. A new study now suggesting young people are driving to spread. Got walking around CNET and remember. Delete. Your pocket. Packs are. Boulder, Colorado is now being inning eighteen to 22 year old from gathering anywhere in the city regardless of location or group size. Nearly 80% or recent cases in the city have been connected to students at the University of Colorado. And the University of Virginia is now implementing new restrictions on student travel and visitors it. Thank you very debt ever on our. Meanwhile new concerns about dumped of course celebrations this weekend. Health officials in New York say they are now monitoring clusters in neighborhoods with large orthodox Jewish populations overseas France now reporting a record increase in the number of Dili cases. While Britain is seeing an all time high in the number of new infections. And in Finland officials are now using dogs at airports to sniff out passengers who might be affected. We're hurt starting to look at dogs and tax owner associate at 08. Doctors in the US are now looking at that methods to see just how accurate these dogs are at sniffing out coup bid. Although American doctors are monitoring that program the TSA says it has no plans right now to trained canines detect coded.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.