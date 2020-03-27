Transcript for 5,000 US sailors on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

This morning the 5000 US sailors are on lockdown as corona virus spreads through one of America's largest warships. Is maintaining mission readiness. At least two dozen crewmen aboard the USS Roosevelt had tested positive raising concern that the illness could spread throughout the aircraft carrier. Potentially crippling the crew. The danger here is that the whole crew becomes infected in the ship is not able to carry out its duties so in large part of the US military might in the Pacific. Could be tied up here site for weeks. All sailors will now be tested in Guam with no one allowed to leave the ship. Meanwhile as the navy sends two hospital ships to new York and LA. FEMA is promising more lifesaving and much needed supplies on land where sending more every day Brooke president trump raised questions about the tree status of those supplies Thursday night. When he recited the same number of masks and gloves as the previous day. As of today FEMA has shipped over 9000000 and 95 masks and nine point 4000000 and 95 respirators twenty median face masks when he made in surgical masks three point one million face shields three point one million face shields. ABC news has learned state leaders raised concerns about medical supplies during a phone call with the president west Virginia's governor saying neighbor quote right on the edge of catastrophe. We're really are second line of attack. Back trump putting the blame back on the State's the first line of attack is supposed to be the hospital and a local government and these state of the state of south. Michigan's governor responding over an eight. I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help we need it no more political attacks you said you stand with Michigan prove it. Morning president appears to be laying the ground or reopen our country and I. Greedy in your state. In our XT and they reopen it. And Mona are and asked thank you.

