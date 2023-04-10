Abortion pill battle escalates

The Biden administration is promising to use "every option" to preserve Americans’ access to a drug used in abortions, after a judge moved to suspend its FDA approval. ABC News' Em Nguyen reports.

April 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live