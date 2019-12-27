Transcript for Accidental fashion icon

Lanes Slater is a social worker professor mother and grandmother belt and thick. I could that path bad ass bad acts in bad ass. And a half bad ass I have always been a bad ass mom and. Would that strength and disaster and Jews aren't quite a few titles along the way. But her life now is far from what she imagined it would be because to thousands of people win it's a social media star at the age of 66. It was really a passion project I had absolutely no agenda. And it was just me. And him doing my thing. Parents or grand pages filled with hundreds of images of her posing in her trendiest dance. On line she's accidental icon the professor turned influencers. Capitalizing on a lifetime love a fashion. As the story goes it was new York fashion we can lead was waiting for a friend in front of Lincoln's setter photographers began to swarm around her taking pictures. Passers by thought she must be an important verse. Lynn's friend later laughed saying she was an icon by accident. Related enrolled in classes at Parsons Fashion Institute of Technology. And taking advice from her family and fellow classmates she began her blog with her new found name accidental icon. And that's the bizarre moment right because. I'm in the cafe with cabin where change and and then I walked to the space and then on surrounded by photographers. And so it's like. One moment and very ordinary hit and and then the next is this night extraordinary. Aids is just and her vision next came godaddy campaigns. Some people say dress your aims. Kate Spade dad. It's a shorty award for best and cash in accidental icon. A being featured in a Charlotte Gainsbourg music video. More than 600000 followers later. For blog becoming a source of inspiration. There's some women do. Got so wrapped up in family and career that they for got about. That's part in themselves and now that there this scene each and every one's gone. They're kind of the lake. What about me. And so now they're remembering. Hey Allison had asked us down he and I want to be that asks again. And a place for discourse about what aging means today. What would you say is that. Biggest misconception about ancient. That year going to become bits of and no one's gonna care are back. And I think in looking back you know I always say I didn't have been. Perhaps under. They. Like putting myself out there. You know I was kind and giving them being here at that notion. You know and I really none he. Cans ABC news New York.

