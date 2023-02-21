Airport runway scare

Two flights headed to Hawaii scraped the runway while taking off from Seattle, before returning to make an emergency landing. ABC News’ Lionel Moise explains why a software glitch is being blamed.

February 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live