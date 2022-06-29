Alabama kidnapping horror

Authorities say a 12-year-old girl who was held captive for days was able to escape after chewing through her restraints. ABC News’ Christine Sloan has more on the suspect’s other alleged crimes.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live