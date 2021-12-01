Transcript for Alabama wins National Championship

Monday night's college football national championship might not have had much going on in the stands but Alabama and Ohio State bringing more than. Action to the field all eyes on Alabama's to bonds hates Mitt. Heisman winners setting said that school conference in playoff records and he did it home. Four halftime. Seniors twelve receptions translating to three touchdowns and 215 yard so low in half. Compared to all of Ohio State's combined 191. Yards. Even LeBron James with rooting for the Buckeyes tweeting. Dovonte Smith is one of the best pure receivers I've ever watched Nate he's good. Dovonte TV Naji hair is losing the Buckeyes and setting the SEC record for single season touchdown. But the game was plagued by injuries. Some new Ohio State running back Trey survey taken to the hospital for a collarbone injury after the Buckeyes first drive. And some returning injuries Alabama's Jalen waddle on the field for the first time in three months after fracturing his ankle only to get up from the tides first drive limping. At a Phil starts tweeting their advice respect the heart but you can't let that man be out there just chill little hold me. Score at halftime Alabama 35 Ohio State seventy. And in the second half of Monte Smith exiting the Dovonte Smith show. With a towel covering his right hand so could be Crimson Tide hold their lead without some of their key players. You bet. Stand up bludgeoning the Buckeyes taking the championship 5224. Coach knicks' David highest paid college coach in that country winning his seventh titled. The most in college football history. Citizen. By not playing at all in the second half Dovonte Smith was awarded the offensive and the MVP trophy for his performance on Monday night when asked about his hand injury he's we are right. Meanwhile. This is that seen in Tuscaloosa Alabama right now police have moved in to help clear crowds of students. That you can see their celebrating industry a party but I don't know if that's a very safe party. To be happening this morning guys. Yeah things over the Arab war but this site is just giving me that he be GBs are now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.