Transcript for Alarming preliminary data on increase of coronavirus deaths

This morning new models predicting a dramatic increase in deaths from corona virus it's social distant dean is lifted too early this virus has enormous capabilities. Of spreading like wildfire preliminary data obtained by the New York Times. Shows the daily US death told could reach 3000 by June 1. Mean adapt hole on the scale of the 9/11 attacks every day. With a total of a 135000. Deaths by August that's nearly double this morning's total. The White House says it is not that it got data. Which is from Johns Hopkins University I don't know if those numbers because I have skepticism about models and about their only as good as the assumptions. You put into them. But they're not completely. Misleading in now pieces of corona virus are surging through the Navajo community with nearly 3000 patients when at the highest infection rates per capita in the country. The Navajo Nation expands over parts of three states in the southwest. An area the size of West Virginia with only twenty intensive care hospital beds. The Navajo president says he expects federal funding for the community to arrive in the next thirty to sixty days the need is now. During the summer and his speech debate how and when to reopen a new Mac from Venus shows nearly two dozen states in red. Which are not yet seen a downward trend in reported cases some of those states such as Georgia Tennessee Indiana and Kansas. Are already relaxed scene their social Byzantine rules. In Massachusetts. A large tightly packed crowd gathering outside the Statehouse pushing to reopen the economy. This as a state continues to see clusters of coated nineteen. Right now all we are to use our poll worry her search capacity. A Wal-Mart south of Boston is now closed after one of its employees died at the virus. And this Wal-Mart super center and Worcester is set to reopen d.s after eighty employees and vendors tested positive. In California the governor says some of the State's retail businesses could begin reopening Friday. But some refused to wait to northern California CDs are already allowing businesses to reopen. In defiance of the governor's stay at home mortars one chair telling ABC news people who want to work are not criminals. It's oh. We're. And small businesses are taking new car costs in fact the real thing we to several small business owners who are installing. Thermal imaging cameras to screen or police. And customers were eager. As it comes in the door can not act. Meg and think you.

