Transcript for Alaska joins Florida effort to overturn the CDC’s ‘no sail order’

The legal battle over whether cruise ships can set sail from the US again is ramping up another state is suing the government but it seems Americans determined to cruise. Are finding other options. Yes this morning another state is joining the legal battle over the cruise industry shut down. Now Alaska is suing the CDC demanding ships be allowed to set sail from its ports again I'm fighting to ensure our tourism business. It communities have a chance. In a letter to the White House governor Mike Dunleavy says his state lost three billion dollars due to the cruise industry stoppage in 22 money the CDC's order requires cruise lines. The first submit detailed plans and conduct tests cruises would volunteer passengers Alaska's joining a lawsuit already filed by Florida governor Ron Desantis. Who says cruise ships should be allowed to sail immediately. We don't believe the federal government has the right time moth ball a major industry for over a year. I based on very little evidence and very little data Desantis argues Americans will get on cruises anyway. At ports in other countries they're gonna slide in the Bahamas and they're gonna spend the money in the Bahamas to how does that make any sense. Andrea Carol is one of those Americans she's flying to London for an eleven night crews that we chose London honour we're here where artists aren't. We obviously not say are you asks the cruise industry is steaming toward another country's Royal Caribbean now unveiling bowl will be the world's largest cruise ship holding nearly 7000 passengers. When its sales from China. Back in this country Alaska's governor is criticizing the CDC for not taking into account vaccination rates in certain areas he says. 40% of Alaska residents have now received a beast one shot.

