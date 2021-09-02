-
Now Playing: Custodian nails basketball trick shot
-
Now Playing: New app helps parents become better coaches on field and sidelines
-
Now Playing: Couple who hit rough patch during pandemic receives advice from Dr. Viviana Coles
-
Now Playing: Host Dr. Laura Berman's son dies of drug overdose
-
Now Playing: Couple reunites 50 years after divorce
-
Now Playing: Happy birthday, Tom Hiddleston!
-
Now Playing: Dominate your job search with these expert tips
-
Now Playing: Pony enjoys rolling in the freshly fallen snow
-
Now Playing: Border collie seeks attention by jumping on a very springy sofa
-
Now Playing: Tips for balancing career, family and love during quarantine
-
Now Playing: Bridging the gap between mental and physical health
-
Now Playing: How to reset your diet after a Super Bowl splurge
-
Now Playing: Ohio teacher’s affirmation song for her students lifts our spirits
-
Now Playing: Black cat isn’t sure how to walk in snow
-
Now Playing: Man channels his inner ‘Steve Irwin’ to help a trapped hawk
-
Now Playing: How Indeed is helping millions of Americans take their job hunt to next level
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old dresses up as notable women for Black History Month
-
Now Playing: This dad’s surprise school visit was the best gift during the holidays
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl snacks to prep before Super Bowl LV showdown