Transcript for Alert for parents about drugs & social media

This morning TV doctor and best selling author board permit post on the Oprah Winfrey network. We are all at our core she or. Energy but that energy doesn't stay in your body it emanates out and affects everyone around you and it really a fax the person you love the most. Sharing her family tragedy along with a warning to parents. After losing her sixteen year old son she says he died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl laced annex at their home Berman posting quote. My heart is completely shattered and I'm not sure how to keep breathing she says her son described as a straight a student. Had the drug delivered after buying them on snapped chat. Not knowing the xanax was laced with a fatal drug Berman writing dealers quote do this because at Hoechst people even more. And is good for business but it causes over Joe's and the kids. Don't know what they're taking experts say the danger on mine is widespread. There's really no way to prevent. A child from engaging in those conversations there are clear signs outside of social media use can indicate whether or not someone is hopeless or helpless or is experiencing an increase and a desire to use substances are actually using substances. And it looks a lot lake isolation and it looks a lot like anger and anxiety and withdraw lying. Berman is pleading with parents to better monitor their kids on social media. And Sam Katz says it is and zero tolerance for illegal drug sales.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.