Transcript for Amazon launching food brand

This Maureen and the world's largest online retailer now disrupting this snack food industry Amazon is launching its own food brand aplenty. It will include hundreds a snack foods like pita chips crack earth frozen foods and other pantry staples. Amazon is that client and unfortunate. Man. Am I'm grocery. It comes at a time when online grocery sales in snack food sales are soaring thanks to people seen home more because of the pandemic. And it comes four years after Amazon bought whole foods policy meeting our whole foods. And noted in a group complement our green ribbons and they marvel aren't. I were you would all booze. Retailers launching their own private labels is nothing new class go has its own Kirkland brand. Walmart and Target have their own house brands to experts say moving to a private label can be good for business and that customer. Source can make more money and customers can get the same quality food for a cheaper price saving ten to 20%. But if Amazon wipes out the competition. Prices make a lack. In addition goes away and angry at what's new. Re. Unfortunately. We want an arm. Your Amazon started don't want red bristling at the I didn't insult the company reportedly plants OP two dozen new. Amazon fresh grocery stores around the country.

