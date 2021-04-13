-
Now Playing: Why so many have turned to shopping amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Record breaking demand as housing market skyrockets
-
Now Playing: Wealth of world's billionaires rose $5 trillion during pandemic
-
Now Playing: MLB faces fallout after moving All-Star Game out of Georgia due to new voting law
-
Now Playing: Tips to achieve financial health and success
-
Now Playing: Business coach cooks up a secret sauce for success
-
Now Playing: Biden remarks on latest jobs report
-
Now Playing: US adds 916,000 jobs in March
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Day 5 of the Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: How to get into debt safely
-
Now Playing: Volkswagen under fire for April Fools' Day joke
-
Now Playing: Delta Air Lines CEO reacts to backlash over Georgia’s new voting law
-
Now Playing: How these Etsy women business owners are breaking barriers
-
Now Playing: Why now is the perfect time to spring clean your beauty cabinet
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals to make your home 'green'
-
Now Playing: How to spot inferior products from social media ads before purchasing
-
Now Playing: Women fight for equal pay
-
Now Playing: Paying off debt during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: ‘Shark Tank’ host on saving small businesses