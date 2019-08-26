Transcript for Amazon rainforest keeps burning

Now what's being called a global crisis the massive fire sweeping across the Amazon warplanes are now being used in a firefight. As international pressure grows to protect the rainforest. This morning the Amazon rainforest is on fire 44000. Brazilian troops have now been deployed to fight the fires which cover an area the size of the US from Detroit. To Los Angeles. This video showing military planes dumping water on two giant jets. Neighboring Bolivia is now using this American 747. Supertanker. Which carries 191000. Gallons of water. For those assets are miniscule given the scale fires erupting across this region. In Brazil alone about 80000 fires have burned to many of them set by farmers to clear the land. The fires have leveled a record amount of rain forests where it's believed 20%. Of the world's oxygen is produced. On the front lines at one fighter twice the size of New Jersey only thirty men are fighting the flames with no poses sometimes just kicking the fire. Agency staff Godwin is there tools they have a pretty rudimentary PC. They have these. Can look like floor mats and cars. And easing sticks. To slap down the fire and then through the smoke. This man appeared he says he was first to report the fire and attack it himself. And showing us how he was putting out fires. The fire burning the showed off his back foot he stayed on the front lines along with those Leary firefighters. And meanwhile thousands of Brazilians are now protesting their government's response to the fire blaming president bull scenario for gutting environmental laws encouraging the clearing of the land in the Amazon. At the G-7 summit in France global leaders are standing together vowing to help Brazil confront this crisis. And unfortunately forecasters warned the worst may be yet to come to dry season in the rain forest last through November.

