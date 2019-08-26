-
Now Playing: Brazil's air force deployed tankers to drop water on the Amazon as it burns
-
Now Playing: Brazilian president responds to the 'lungs of the world' crisis
-
Now Playing: NatGeo explorer talks protecting the Amazon in the midst of ferocious fires
-
Now Playing: Amazon rainforest keeps burning
-
Now Playing: Global stocks tumble
-
Now Playing: Protests in Hong Kong grow dangerous as shots of live ammunition can be heard
-
Now Playing: A massive explosion destroyed a shopping center near Baltimore
-
Now Playing: President Trump expresses second thoughts on trade war with China
-
Now Playing: 'Running of the balls' festival kicks off in Spain
-
Now Playing: Another massive protest breaks out in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: American SuperTanker headed to the Amazon
-
Now Playing: Prince Andrew regrets not cutting ties with Jeffrey Epstein a decade ago
-
Now Playing: Violence returns to the streets of Hong Kong as protests continue
-
Now Playing: Prince Andrew issued a statement about Jeffrey Epstein
-
Now Playing: President Trump boasted about the economy on his way to France
-
Now Playing: Police and protesters clash in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: Trump arrives at G-7 summit in France
-
Now Playing: Brazil’s president threatens to send troops to burning Amazon