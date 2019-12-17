Transcript for Amazon temporarily bans FedEx

In today's tech bikes Amazon bands FedEx BE commerce giant is temporarily blocking third party sellers from using FedEx ground shipping for prime customers. It cites a drop in delivery performance but FedEx says this decision only impacts a small number of shippers. Mr. Graham has a new feature meant to curb bully me. It uses artificial intelligence to reform people that their caption it may be considered offensive. The new tool also encourages users to pause and reconsider their words. Before posting. And if you're born with a traditional video over you'll law burning how about joining us on that and Elsa at Erin de L. Disney plus is offering a three hour long Yule log video set in the world of froze then that do you want to build a snowman. Let it go many hands Benazir tech sites have a great day.

