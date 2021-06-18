24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

America Strong: The Venmo challenge

Lexy Burke started a challenge to donate spare change to deserving strangers and, 20 months later, has now donated more than $200,000. ABC News' Will Ganss has her story.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live