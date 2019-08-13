Transcript for American Airlines under fire

Outrage is growing against American Airlines among parents of a group of disabled children whose flight home from a special camp. Was silly thirteen hours us. Heirs say they were never notified of that delay in their kids were not properly fed are given their medication during Matt unscheduled overnight delay. This morning piers Morgan and Washington State are sharing their outrage their nine children with a disorder that causes tumors were returning home from a special camp in Virginia. But it Charlotte trouble the American Airlines flight stuck on the tarmac for five hours new meal provided to the kids. Part of our airline fee was and Neil on the plane. They hadn't been fed the kids were hungry they'd been sitting there for hours. Parents say their kids were brought back to the terminal and placed on room for unsupervised children to wait overnight. I was walking he's loving it may need to understand. So they'd come learning wheelchair. Could I was going she's well you know we're going and I asked if it's a little leverage been assigned names. You let willing to move. And I can handle. Families also say many of the kids were forced to check their carry on bags. Leaving them without their medications. They weighing just took it upon themselves don't the other kids' backpacks and finds a weekly camps lists of their Madsen. Find out what led Spain needed and that they're playing nurses now at fourteen. The children claimed they had a limited access to a bathroom. And were given only crackers and soda. Parents say they were not contacted by American Airlines which is blaming the delay on a mechanical issue. A spokesperson said in the statement quote our team is in the process of reaching out to the families and bald. I sincerely apologizes for this travel experience we will be reviewing with thirteenth internally to understand how we can do better next time. They kids that are sitting here are reflecting signs of trauma and PT ST if their policy. Is that you pay 300 some odd dollars from an idol unaccompanied minor fee that all that is as just a name on a sheet and they can care less what happens with nine chronically ill children. Then they need to change their policy. Just a tough tough travel experience for those children and now the parents are reportedly exploring. They're legal option. And you know that is a good quick to kids I mean the parents have to pay extra money for their kids to fly unaccompanied. And you think that some day this would not how then so. Insular and less than there.

